UF Health: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium vaccine event is by ‘appointment only,’ social media post inaccurate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A social media post creates misinformation about a vaccine event occurring at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

According to a Facebook Live on Shirley Watts’ Facebook Page, L. Nicole Richards, according to her name tag in the video, states that anyone over 18 can receive a COVID vaccine at the Touchdown Terrace, you just have to mention ‘Pastor Shirley’ for your appointment.

This is not accurate.

“We are aware of this video on social media, however it contains inaccurate information. This is a location that is by appointment only and people should not just show up,” said a UF Health spokesperson Ken Garcia . “In the event there may be unused doses, people who have registered with the health department and are part of the current eligibility groups will be contacted.”

According to TV20′s Ruelle Fludd, who is at the scene, people are being turned away if they show up to this vaccine event without an appointment.

