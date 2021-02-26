Advertisement

Update: All lanes open on I-75 after being blocked due to suicide

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a “large scene” fatal crash that has closed all...
The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a "large scene" fatal crash that has closed all northbound lanes of I-75, blocked at milemarker 392.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the scene is now clear after a suicide blocked traffic for hours on I-75 in Gainesville Thursday evening.

Troopers say the incident happened at 3:36 pm at the Millhopper Road Bridge. Northbound lanes were blocked for about four and a half hours as troopers investigated the death.

RELATED STORY: TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-75 North, ASO on scene due to a suicide

In an FHP report, troopers say a 48-year-old man from Myrtle jumped off the overpass. He collided with the trailer of a semi-truck. Alachua County Sheriff’s PIO Sgt. Frank Kinsey told TV20 dispatch received a call about a man on the bridge but arrived too late to help.

“He appeared distressed, several units were on route,” said Kinsey. “As a deputy arrived on the scene, the deputy said individual jumped from the bridge, colliding with a vehicle on the interstate.”

