Update: All lanes open on I-75 after being blocked due to suicide

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the scene is now clear after a suicide blocked traffic for hours on I-75 in Gainesville Thursday evening.

Troopers say the incident happened at 3:36 pm at the Millhopper Road Bridge. Northbound lanes were blocked for about four and a half hours as troopers investigated the death.

RELATED STORY: TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-75 North, ASO on scene due to a suicide

In an FHP report, troopers say a 48-year-old man from Myrtle jumped off the overpass. He collided with the trailer of a semi-truck. Alachua County Sheriff’s PIO Sgt. Frank Kinsey told TV20 dispatch received a call about a man on the bridge but arrived too late to help.

“He appeared distressed, several units were on route,” said Kinsey. “As a deputy arrived on the scene, the deputy said individual jumped from the bridge, colliding with a vehicle on the interstate.”

Alachua Co -Traffic Update the earlier traffic fatality crash that required all northbound lanes of I-75 at the 392 mm (CR 232 over pass) have been cleared. All northbound lanes are open. Thanks for the assistance rendered by our partners at Alachua SO & Alachua Fire Rescue — FHP Gainesville (@FHPGainesville) February 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.