2021 Rock the Runway fundraiser features local talent

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An event to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida had people working the runway to raise funds for the charity Friday evening.

RELATED STORY: Butler Town Center to hold runway event benefitting Ronald McDonald House

This year’s Rock the Runway featured TV 20s Lisa Saccacio and Dylan Lyons as hosts. Morning reporter Amber Pellicone was featured as a model too. Seats were grouped by party and socially distanced at the outdoor event. All proceeds from the event go to supporting the Ronald McDonald House.

My girl @AmberPellicone killed the game at Rock the Runway tonight! Tune in at 11 for an inside look at @RMHCNCF annual fundraising event.

(Don’t mind my yelling I was excited 😂) pic.twitter.com/5ON5WdPGOZ — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) February 27, 2021

“We have to do this in the middle of the pandemic because our families still need to be close to their seriously ill child,” added Executive Director of RMHC, Sherry Houston. “Illness knows no boundaries so this night is transformational for every family staying at our house.”

It was transformational for the guests too as the event was held outside at Butler Plaza for the first time. A social distanced set-up months in the making by a local event planner.

“We started pre-covid thinking about this year,” added Keith Watson of Keith Watson events based in Gainesville. “And then we obviously went to a different direction when that happened. We all met and said we’ve got to make tis event happen because number one we want to bring support to the Ronald McDonald house but also as a town we need something like this.”

TV 20 is a proud sponsor of rock the runway.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.