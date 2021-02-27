Advertisement

2021 Rock the Runway fundraiser features local talent

TV 20S Dylan Lyons and Lisa Saccacio
TV 20S Dylan Lyons and Lisa Saccacio(Ruelle Fludd)
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An event to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida had people working the runway to raise funds for the charity Friday evening.

RELATED STORY: Butler Town Center to hold runway event benefitting Ronald McDonald House

This year’s Rock the Runway featured TV 20s Lisa Saccacio and Dylan Lyons as hosts. Morning reporter Amber Pellicone was featured as a model too. Seats were grouped by party and socially distanced at the outdoor event. All proceeds from the event go to supporting the Ronald McDonald House.

“We have to do this in the middle of the pandemic because our families still need to be close to their seriously ill child,” added Executive Director of RMHC, Sherry Houston. “Illness knows no boundaries so this night is transformational for every family staying at our house.”

It was transformational for the guests too as the event was held outside at Butler Plaza for the first time. A social distanced set-up months in the making by a local event planner.

“We started pre-covid thinking about this year,” added Keith Watson of Keith Watson events based in Gainesville. “And then we obviously went to a different direction when that happened. We all met and said we’ve got to make tis event happen because number one we want to bring support to the Ronald McDonald house but also as a town we need something like this.”

TV 20 is a proud sponsor of rock the runway.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Florida 511 all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopened on I-75 North, ASO on scene due to a suicide
The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a “large scene” fatal crash that has closed all...
Update: All lanes open on I-75 after being blocked due to suicide
A neighbor tells TV20 the accident happened outside of the Lewis Place at Ironwood Apartment...
Call to action: Neighbor rushes to try to help a child hit by a pickup truck in Gainesville
A neighbor tells TV20 the accident happened outside of the Lewis Place at Ironwood Apartment...
DEVELOPING: Three-year-old child hit by pickup truck has died
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research

Latest News

People outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Vaccine misinformation causes confusion at UF Health distribution event
People outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Vaccine misinformation causes confusion at UF Health distribution event
Families of two University of Florida students who died along University Ave retain the same...
Families of two University of Florida students who died along University Ave retain the same law firm
COVID-19 herd immunity could get here sooner than expected
COVID-19 herd immunity could get here sooner than expected