Big night from Trinity Thomas leads UF gymnastics win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There sure was a lot to take in on Senior Night for the Florida Gymnastics team. Florida honored seniors Alyssa Baumann, Megan Skaggs, and Jazmyn Foberg for their contributions, and then went out and put up a season-high score of 198.275 in a win over Auburn.

Leading the high point total was junior Trinity Thomas, who became just the second gymnast in UF history to record two perfect 10′s in one meet. Thomas scored a 10 on bars and floor to capture the All Around with a score of 39.750.

The No. 1 Gators clinched at least a share of the SEC title and can assure the regular season crown outright next week versus Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.