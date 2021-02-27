Advertisement

Big night from Trinity Thomas leads UF gymnastics win

Gator gymnasts clinch a share of the SEC title on senior night
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There sure was a lot to take in on Senior Night for the Florida Gymnastics team. Florida honored seniors Alyssa Baumann, Megan Skaggs, and Jazmyn Foberg for their contributions, and then went out and put up a season-high score of 198.275 in a win over Auburn.

Leading the high point total was junior Trinity Thomas, who became just the second gymnast in UF history to record two perfect 10′s in one meet. Thomas scored a 10 on bars and floor to capture the All Around with a score of 39.750.

The No. 1 Gators clinched at least a share of the SEC title and can assure the regular season crown outright next week versus Alabama.

