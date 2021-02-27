Deputies bust drug ring after linking stolen University of Florida Police gun to the operation
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It started with a University of Florida police vehicle being broken into, and ended with multiple drug-related arrests.
According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Michael Clayton and 30-year-old Erica Williams operated a drug distribution ring in Gainesville out of the Gainesville Lodge on W. University Ave.
Deputies were able to track down the duo after they bought a stolen firearm that was taken from a UFPD vehicle in Dec.
Clayton is charged with dealing in stolen property and possession of firearms by a felon.
Williams is charged with possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a drug dwelling.
Trending story: Former State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister indicted on bribery charges
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.