Deputies bust drug ring after linking stolen University of Florida Police gun to the operation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It started with a University of Florida police vehicle being broken into, and ended with multiple drug-related arrests.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Michael Clayton and 30-year-old Erica Williams operated a drug distribution ring in Gainesville out of the Gainesville Lodge on W. University Ave.

Deputies were able to track down the duo after they bought a stolen firearm that was taken from a UFPD vehicle in Dec.

Clayton is charged with dealing in stolen property and possession of firearms by a felon.

Williams is charged with possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a drug dwelling.

