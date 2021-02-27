Families of two University of Florida students who died along University Ave retain the same law firm

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The families of two University of Florida students, Sophia Lambert and Maggie Paxton, who died near University Ave. are retaining the law firm.

Both families hired Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen to represent them in the wrongful death lawsuit.

Eighteen-year-old Paxton was killed while crossing University Ave. in Dec 2020. Law Enforcement has not made any arrests related to her death, but have identified the car that hit her.

Eighteen-year-old Lambert was killed only a month later. She was hit by a car that was involved in an accident at the intersection of University Ave and 17th St. Four of her friends, along with the driver of the vehicle, suffered multiple injuries.

The lawsuit is filled against the drivers involved in the accidents and “related entities” involved in the crash.

