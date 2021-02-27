Forest boys basketball team claims region title on a buzzer beater

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Elijah Russell hit a game-winning three-pointer as time expired to give Forest a pulsating 50-47 win over Lincoln in Friday’s Class 6A Region 1 championship game in Ocala. The stunning victory sends Forest into the state semifinals next Thursday in Lakeland.

Tied at 47-all with 3.4 seconds left in regulation, Forest inbounded the ball and swung it Russell, who calmly made the shot. The basket set off a wild celebration on the court. Forest improves to 18-6 overall.

Also advancing out of North Central Florida was Santa Fe, a 51-49 winner over Lake Highland Prep in the Class 4A Region 2 title game. The Raiders (19-5) advance to face West Nassau in the state semifinals.

