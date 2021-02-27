Advertisement

Hawthorne girls basketball team denied a second straight state title by Ponce de Leon, 40-37

Hornets title hopes dashed by 33 turnovers in state finals
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -Given a chance to claim back-to-back state 1A championships, the Hawthorne girls basketball team fell in a thrilling title game on Friday, losing to Ponce de Leon, 40-37. The Pirates took the lead with nine seconds remaining on a three-pointer by Lilly Brooks and held on for the win.

The Hornets were on top, 23-20 at halftime and still led 31-24 in the third quarter. Ultimately, last year’s state champions were done in by 33 turnovers.

Senior Mya McGraw led Hawthorne with 17 points in her final high school game. Head coach Cornelius Ingram says his players have no reason to feel shame.

“It’s been an incredible ride,” said Ingram. “Even though we lost, I’ve got some great girls. They worked extremely hard all year long. We’ll be back here in the future because we have a great program.”

Hawthorne finishes the season 20-5 overall. Ponce de Leon finishes 22-2.

