High speed chase in Marion County leads to the arrest of man in possession of narcotics
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a high speed chase on Wednesday.
According to deputies, they tried pulling 27-year-old Christian Trudel over after he was clocked traveling at 73 mph in a 45 mph zone.
This led to an ensuing chase, in which Trudel swerved into the opposite lane in an attempt to evade deputies.
Trudel eventually stopped his car and tried escaping on foot, but deputies were able to run him down and make the arrest.
After a search, Trudel was found in possession of narcotics and was driving with a suspended license.
He’s currently in the Marion County jail on a $14,000 bond.
