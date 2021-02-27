Advertisement

Pitcher Tommy Mace, balanced lineup lead Gator baseball win over Samford

Florida improves to 4-2 after 1-2 start
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Righthander Tommy Mace struck out a career-high 11 batters over six scoreless innings to lift the Gator baseball team to an 8-4 series-opening victory over Samford on Friday night at Florida Ballpark. Mace improved to 2-0 on the season, allowed only three hits, and did not walk a batter.

Florida (4-2) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning on a two-run single by freshman Jordan Carrion.

Center fielder Jud Fabian then led off the bottom of the third inning with his third home run in two games, a solo shot to give Florida a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth, Jacob Young extended his hitting streak to 24 games with an RBI double to left field, capping Florida’s three-run inning. North Marion High School product Sterlin Thompson also enjoyed a big night, going 2-for-2 with three runs scored.

Florida and Samford return to the field Saturday at 4 p.m.

