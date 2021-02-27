Advertisement

Vaccine misinformation causes confusion at UF Health distribution event

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -All it took for 200 people to show up throughout Friday at Touchdown Terrace of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to get a vaccine was a Facebook post. A post that a Gainesville pastor said caught her by surprise when people showed up and mentioned her name to get a dose.

RELATED STORY: UF Health Ben Hill Griffin Stadium vaccine event is by appointment only

“Well I don’t know very much about what actually went out,” mentioned Pastor Shirley Watts.

What went out was a now-deleted video on Watts’ page telling people over 18 to get the vaccine at the stadium because they had extra doses. All people would need is an ID and to mention Watts’ name at Gate 7. Although, when UF Health has extra doses they call the health department to reach the most vulnerable, first.

“And that’s the list they’re working from until they get into the churches,” added Watts. “They’re pulling from that list and whatever list the pastors may have because we know some church folk may call 211. They may not register online and that’s okay.”

Watts said her team misunderstood and they’ll continue to volunteer in vaccine distribution at UF and through their church Community Praise Center. While the misinformation was de-bunked by UF Health officials, word spread quickly.

RELATED STORY: 100 people receive COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Praise Center

“I just showed up cause I thought there might be extras,” said UF student Sarah Husney. She was turned around like many before her who caught the rumor for no appointment vaccines.

“Some guy told me to come at five but I got here at like 4:20 or something and then I almost got a vaccine but then they were like you’re not a caregiver so we’re going to have to ask you to sit in the corner,” mentioned Husney.

Click here for everything you need to know about the vaccine in NCFL on our landing page.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Florida 511 all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopened on I-75 North, ASO on scene due to a suicide
The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a “large scene” fatal crash that has closed all...
Update: All lanes open on I-75 after being blocked due to suicide
A neighbor tells TV20 the accident happened outside of the Lewis Place at Ironwood Apartment...
Call to action: Neighbor rushes to try to help a child hit by a pickup truck in Gainesville
A neighbor tells TV20 the accident happened outside of the Lewis Place at Ironwood Apartment...
DEVELOPING: Three-year-old child hit by pickup truck has died
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research

Latest News

People outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Vaccine misinformation causes confusion at UF Health distribution event
Families of two University of Florida students who died along University Ave retain the same...
Families of two University of Florida students who died along University Ave retain the same law firm
TV 20S Dylan Lyons and Lisa Saccacio
2021 Rock the Runway fundraiser features local talent
COVID-19 herd immunity could get here sooner than expected
COVID-19 herd immunity could get here sooner than expected