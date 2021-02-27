Vaccine misinformation causes confusion at UF Health distribution event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -All it took for 200 people to show up throughout Friday at Touchdown Terrace of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to get a vaccine was a Facebook post. A post that a Gainesville pastor said caught her by surprise when people showed up and mentioned her name to get a dose.

“Well I don’t know very much about what actually went out,” mentioned Pastor Shirley Watts.

What went out was a now-deleted video on Watts’ page telling people over 18 to get the vaccine at the stadium because they had extra doses. All people would need is an ID and to mention Watts’ name at Gate 7. Although, when UF Health has extra doses they call the health department to reach the most vulnerable, first.

“And that’s the list they’re working from until they get into the churches,” added Watts. “They’re pulling from that list and whatever list the pastors may have because we know some church folk may call 211. They may not register online and that’s okay.”

Watts said her team misunderstood and they’ll continue to volunteer in vaccine distribution at UF and through their church Community Praise Center. While the misinformation was de-bunked by UF Health officials, word spread quickly.

“I just showed up cause I thought there might be extras,” said UF student Sarah Husney. She was turned around like many before her who caught the rumor for no appointment vaccines.

“Some guy told me to come at five but I got here at like 4:20 or something and then I almost got a vaccine but then they were like you’re not a caregiver so we’re going to have to ask you to sit in the corner,” mentioned Husney.

