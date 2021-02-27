Williston Chamber of Commerce Miles of Smiles event draws hundreds

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of families gathered outside of the Williston Municipal Airport today for the first-ever Miles of Smiles event. The event went on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event was organized by the Williston Chamber of Commerce and the key audience was children. From big wheel races to bike raffles, families came out for a good time. The main draw was the dozens of construction and emergency vehicles that filled the airport.

Carolyn Ten Brook, the executive director of the chamber of commerce, says the event helps make up for events that were not held because of the pandemic. Ten Brook said, “Our board of directors decided last year after a pandemic that we really just need to plan something fun and exciting. Hopefully coming out of a pandemic. We do a Peanut festival in October, we didn’t get to do it...”

Around 100 volunteers showed up to help on Saturday. Masks were recommended, but not required since the event was held in Levy county.

The chamber plans on hosting its annual peanut festival in October. It will also hold this event again next year.

