Advertisement

Woman discovers baby alive in trash can

By WBZ Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) - It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a trash can.

“I didn’t look. I was too scared to look inside the trash can,” Sanchez said.

After discovering the crying, she called out to some EMTs who happened to nearby.

“They grabbed the bag, put it on the ground. They cut it open and they said, ‘It’s a baby,’” she said. “It’s just kind of like, by luck that EMT was there and he came over.”

Within moments, the baby was rushed to the hospital.

“I think it’s a sad situation. I feel bad for the girl, I feel back for the baby,” Pat Newell said. He owns the pizza shop near where the child was abandoned.

“For someone to do something like that, she must’ve been in a tough position. I hope she get the help she needs,” he said.

Renee Marcou is a spokesperson for Baby Safe Haven. She said they haven’t seen an abandonment like this in about eight years.

“This is a story that wed don’t really often hear,” she said.

Since 2004, the Safe Haven Act of Massachusetts allows a parent to legally surrender newborn infants, seven days old or younger, at any hospital, police station or manned fire stations without fear of facing criminal prosecution.

“It’s just tragic to hear,” Marcou said. “And I think it’s really important for everybody to know that this law is out there and there are people who want to help.”

For Sanchez, she hopes the mother gets the help she needs and realizes how lucky she is.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a “large scene” fatal crash that has closed all...
Update: All lanes open on I-75 after being blocked due to suicide
According to Florida 511 all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopened on I-75 North, ASO on scene due to a suicide
Alex Bonilla
Florida man pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years after cutting off wife’s lover’s penis
OPD Officer involved in crash with citizen vehicle at SE 17th St. & SE 22nd Ave.
Accident shuts down road in Ocala, OPD officer involved
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research

Latest News

The coffin of Captain Sir Tom Moore is carried by members of the Armed Forces during his...
WWII plane fly-past honors Captain Tom Moore at funeral
The circumstances surrounding Sicknick’s death remain unclear and a final cause of death has...
AP sources: Feds pinpoint suspect in officer’s riot death
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate
Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga’s dogs recovered safely after theft, shooting