Tight end Arik Gilbert de-commits from University of Florida; re-enters transfer portal

LSU tight end Arik Gilbert (2) during the second half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at...
LSU tight end Arik Gilbert (2) during the second half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 31, 2020, in Auburn, Alabama.(Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Less than a month after committing to the University of Florida, former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert announced Sunday afternoon he is decommitting from the Gators and reentering the transfer portal.

Gilbert originally committed to Florida head coach Dan Mullen and the Gators on Jan 31. The former 5-star tight end decided to leave LSU after his freshman season and enter the transfer portal.

He had yet to enroll to UF, and was originally planning to do so over the summer.

Florida is still deep at the tight-end spot. Junior Keon Zipperer and redshirt-senior Kemore Gamble bring back plenty of talent and experience to the group. They’re joined by redshirt-freshman Jonathon Odom, and freshman Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox.

