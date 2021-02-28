Tight end Arik Gilbert de-commits from University of Florida; re-enters transfer portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Less than a month after committing to the University of Florida, former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert announced Sunday afternoon he is decommitting from the Gators and reentering the transfer portal.

I have decided to decommit from the university of Florida and re-enter the portal. I will not be announcing my final decision until i am enrolled into school and on campus. — AG2 (@arik_gilbert) February 28, 2021

Gilbert originally committed to Florida head coach Dan Mullen and the Gators on Jan 31. The former 5-star tight end decided to leave LSU after his freshman season and enter the transfer portal.

He had yet to enroll to UF, and was originally planning to do so over the summer.

Florida is still deep at the tight-end spot. Junior Keon Zipperer and redshirt-senior Kemore Gamble bring back plenty of talent and experience to the group. They’re joined by redshirt-freshman Jonathon Odom, and freshman Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.