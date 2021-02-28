Black History Month Special Report: America’s Escape Game in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It all started on date night in 2018.

“We put it together we started this building it was all concrete,” said America’s Escape Game owner Finis Harwell. “No walls and we made it. We made it happen.”

Harwell and his wife Tiffany knew opening America’s Escape Room in Gainesville was the key to attracting the masses.

Camille Syed and I had NO CLUE what we were walking into at America's Escape Game Gainesville today! This was moments... Posted by Ruelle Fludd on Saturday, February 27, 2021

“Crisis at 1600, you have to save the White House from an attack,” added Finis. “We have pandemic which we’re going through right now.”

The Harwell’s also have an insane asylum room that people can choose from.

RELATED STORY: Black History Month Special Report: Heavy B’s BBQ thrives during pandemic

For the past three years, the hidden gem in Gainesville tested people’s ability to save the world or solve the case.

“You know you can come here with your family,” added Tiffany. “You can come here on a date you can come meet new people because also the one thing about the game that is great is you can connect with people that you don’t know.”

Patrons can also choose to stick with just their team— each room can hold up to eight people. While people try to crack the code, employees are in the back watching people’s every move and giving them clues and hoping that you don’t escape.

“You know we don’t have our own businesses,” added Finis. “And to be in the heart of Gainesville it was really important for us to put this back and have a black-owned business.”

EVERY 2021 BLACK HISTORY MONTH STORY:

Black History Month special report: Heavy B’s BBQ thrives during pandemic

Black History Month special report: Real Compressions Fast CPR & Training

Black History Month Special Report: Pizza in the Hood

Black History Month Special Report: Compassionate Outreach Ministries

Black History Month Special Report: Amanda Ashley Life

Black History Month Special Report: J&T McCullough hair salon

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.