Florida snaps losing streak to Kentucky with 71-67 road victory.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Behind Tre Mann’s game high 21 points, Florida snapped their five game losing streak to Kentucky to win their third consecutive Southeaster Conference game.

Coming in to Saturday’s matchup, the Gators (13-6) didn’t have good memories facing Kentucky (8-14). Florida had lost the last five straight contests, including, blowing an 18 point lead in the final 12 minutes of regulation nearly a year ago, and getting blown out at home by 18 on January 9.

Earlier in the week, Gators head coach, Mike White, admitted his guards needed to cut down on turnovers for the team to stay in rhythm and win games, but while Florida was -1 in the turnover battle, 16-15, four starters scored in double figures to propel the Gators to a much needed victory against Big Blue Nation.

Along with Mann scoring 21 points, Colin Castleton, Tyree Appleby, and Anthony Duruji combined to tally 35 points. In total, the starters scored 62 of the team’s 71 points. Duruji was the momentum motor who never quit in the first half. He threw down 4 dunks that kept up the energy for the Gators.

Mann, Locke, and Appleby each recorded two-three pointers, with Mann going a perfect 2-2 from the outside. Scottie Lewis came off the bench to hit one triple, but only contributed five points in the effort.

In all, Florida shot 52 percent from the floor, 46 percent from beyond the arch, and 87 percent from the foul line on their way to winning their third consecutive game.

The only other time the orange and blue won three or more consecutive conference games this season was from January 9 - January 27, when they knocked off No. 6 Tennessee, Georgia, and Vanderbilt.

Florida now heads home to prepare for their final game in the O’Connell Center on March 3 against Missouri.

