Gainesville residents launch Community Development Corporation program

By Camille Syed
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Greater Duval Association presented the Community Development Corporation(CDC) at a drive-thru giveaway at Citizens Field in Gainesville.

The group works towards engaging people in a wide range of community service.

Residents received free t-shirts, meal tickets and information on the new group.

They plan to focus on education, healthcare social programs and affordable housing.

“And what we’re trying to do is get a culture here in Gainesville where the community is driving the process,” organizer, Carla Lewis-Miles said. “Those that are most impacted and closest to the issues should be the ones making development plans and that has everything to do with housing, with school, with food accessibility, with education, with what types of schools we have in our community.”

Click to see the CDC zoom informational to see more about the organization.

