Gator Softball downs Cardinals to continue perfect start

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Elizabeth Hightower surrendered just two hits and one earned run en route to earning her fourth win of the season, as No. 5 ranked Florida defeated Louisville 5-1 at home on Saturday.

The only troublesome spot of the game for Hightower and the Gators (10-0) came in the top of the fourth. After getting the leadoff hitter to ground out to third, Cardinals (3-5) catcher, Rebecca Chung, roped a triple to left field. The next batter, Carmen Greenwood, swung at the offering pitch and knocked it into right field to drive in the game’s first run.

After that, Hightower settled back in and recorded two consecutive outs to end the attack.

In the home half of the fourth, Florida’s offense woke up and delivered some run support for their pitcher.

With the bases loaded and one out, pinch hitter Bryn Thomas worked a walk to even the game at 1-1. Center fielder Cheyenne Lindsey stepped to the plate next and belted a 2-run double to right field that brought in Katie Hoover and Avery Goelz to give Florida a 3-1 advantage.

Once Louisville made a pitching change, Hannah Adams hit a deep fly ball to left field to allow Kali Reis to tag up and score from third. And the final run of the game came on a throwing error as Chung tried to throw out pinch runner Katie Kistler at second base, but instead air-mailed the throw, which gave Lindsey a free pass to the plate to balloon the Gators lead to 5-1.

Hightower finished off the Cardinals by striking out her fifth batter of the game to collect her fourth victory of the season as Florida improved to 10-0 on the season.

