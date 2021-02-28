Advertisement

Gator Softball downs Cardinals to continue perfect start

Hightower records second complete game of the season
By Chris Pinson
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Elizabeth Hightower surrendered just two hits and one earned run en route to earning her fourth win of the season, as No. 5 ranked Florida defeated Louisville 5-1 at home on Saturday.

The only troublesome spot of the game for Hightower and the Gators (10-0) came in the top of the fourth. After getting the leadoff hitter to ground out to third, Cardinals (3-5) catcher, Rebecca Chung, roped a triple to left field. The next batter, Carmen Greenwood, swung at the offering pitch and knocked it into right field to drive in the game’s first run.

After that, Hightower settled back in and recorded two consecutive outs to end the attack.

In the home half of the fourth, Florida’s offense woke up and delivered some run support for their pitcher.

With the bases loaded and one out, pinch hitter Bryn Thomas worked a walk to even the game at 1-1. Center fielder Cheyenne Lindsey stepped to the plate next and belted a 2-run double to right field that brought in Katie Hoover and Avery Goelz to give Florida a 3-1 advantage.

Once Louisville made a pitching change, Hannah Adams hit a deep fly ball to left field to allow Kali Reis to tag up and score from third. And the final run of the game came on a throwing error as Chung tried to throw out pinch runner Katie Kistler at second base, but instead air-mailed the throw, which gave Lindsey a free pass to the plate to balloon the Gators lead to 5-1.

Hightower finished off the Cardinals by striking out her fifth batter of the game to collect her fourth victory of the season as Florida improved to 10-0 on the season.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a “large scene” fatal crash that has closed all...
Update: All lanes open on I-75 after being blocked due to suicide
According to Florida 511 all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopened on I-75 North, ASO on scene due to a suicide
Alex Bonilla
Florida man pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years after cutting off wife’s lover’s penis
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research
OPD Officer involved in crash with citizen vehicle at SE 17th St. & SE 22nd Ave.
Accident shuts down road in Ocala, OPD officer involved

Latest News

Florida downs Samford, 8-4
Pitcher Tommy Mace, balanced lineup lead Gator baseball win over Samford
Gator Softball players lineup along the third base side during player introductions.
Gators rout Ospreys to remain unbeaten
Gator football spring practice
Gators seek defensive improvement in 2021
UNF vs. Florida, Wed.
Jud Fabian’s two home runs lead Florida win over UNF, 8-3