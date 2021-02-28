Advertisement

Hundreds shop vintage at Florida Vintage Market

By Camille Syed
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Vintage Market made it’s way to Cypress & Grove Brewery with a wide variety of vendors for hundreds to enjoy.

Vendors ranged from sustainable fashion, jewelry, candle makers and plant shops.

The market was closed for 10 months last year due to the pandemic,

An organizer, Nathalie Kanda, said she’s happy to be back to bring money to other businesses.

“It was rough,” Kanda said. “I mean these are small businesses, so I definitely rely on the community to maintain their business. It was rough even for us because we have our business as well so we had to shift everything online so that was another thing we had to adapt to and learn so it’s really good to be back in person.”

