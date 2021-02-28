Mural honoring Dr. Hilliard-Nunn to be unveiled Sunday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The late Dr. Patricia Hilliard-Nunn was a renowned scholar, social justice advocate and historian.
Now, her likeness will live on in east Gainesville.
A mural depicting the life and legacy of Dr. Hillard-Nunn will be unveiled on Sunday at the Martin Luther King Jr. center on NE 14th St.
Mural artist Yvonne Ferguson was actually mentored by Hilliard-Nunn.
Numerous other murals painted throughout the city will be on display as well, and are a part of a tour after the initial dedication ceremony.
