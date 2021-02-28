Advertisement

Mural honoring Dr. Hilliard-Nunn to be unveiled Sunday

Mural honoring Dr. Hilliard-Nunn to be unveiled Sunday
Mural honoring Dr. Hilliard-Nunn to be unveiled Sunday(File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The late Dr. Patricia Hilliard-Nunn was a renowned scholar, social justice advocate and historian.

Now, her likeness will live on in east Gainesville.

A mural depicting the life and legacy of Dr. Hillard-Nunn will be unveiled on Sunday at the Martin Luther King Jr. center on NE 14th St.

Mural artist Yvonne Ferguson was actually mentored by Hilliard-Nunn.

Numerous other murals painted throughout the city will be on display as well, and are a part of a tour after the initial dedication ceremony.

Related story: Native American activist protest proposed development in Micanopy

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a “large scene” fatal crash that has closed all...
Update: All lanes open on I-75 after being blocked due to suicide
According to Florida 511 all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopened on I-75 North, ASO on scene due to a suicide
Alex Bonilla
Florida man pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years after cutting off wife’s lover’s penis
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research
OPD Officer involved in crash with citizen vehicle at SE 17th St. & SE 22nd Ave.
Accident shuts down road in Ocala, OPD officer involved

Latest News

Native American activist protest proposed development in Micanopy
Native American activist protest proposed development in Micanopy
Gainesville residents launch Community Development Corporation program
Gainesville residents launch Community Development Corporation program
Gainesville residents launch Community Development Corporation program
Gainesville residents launch Community Development Corporation program
Insane Asylum at America's Escape Game
Black History Month Special Report: America’s Escape Game in Gainesville