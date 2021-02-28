Mural honoring Dr. Hilliard-Nunn to be unveiled Sunday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The late Dr. Patricia Hilliard-Nunn was a renowned scholar, social justice advocate and historian.

Now, her likeness will live on in east Gainesville.

A mural depicting the life and legacy of Dr. Hillard-Nunn will be unveiled on Sunday at the Martin Luther King Jr. center on NE 14th St.

Mural artist Yvonne Ferguson was actually mentored by Hilliard-Nunn.

Numerous other murals painted throughout the city will be on display as well, and are a part of a tour after the initial dedication ceremony.

