Suspect arrested in Gainesville shooting that put another man in the hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police arrested a man accused of shooting a person he was in a car with.

According to police, 42-year-old Henry Irvin shot the man in a car at the intersection of 13th St and 39th Ave around 10:30 pm.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident forced officers to close the intersection for about an hour.

According to police, tension between the shooter and victim began in the car.

“The victim and the suspect were both in the vehicle, and there was an altercation between the two,” GPD Public Information Officer Graham Glover said. “The nature of that altercation is still part of an on going investigation, but as a result of that altercation in the vehicle, the victim was shot.”

Irvin then fled to Creekside Apartments, where he police later arrested him.

He’s charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

