AAA: Florida saw 20-cent jump in gas prices in February, holds steady this week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The prices at the pump continue to rise.

According to AAA on Monday, February saw a 20-cent jump in the average gas price in the state of Florida.

The Sunshine State did not see an increase in its average price from last week, instead prices continue to hold steady at $2.61 across the state - which is still the highest average since July 2019. This is the only week in February that did not see an increase in average price.

Last month’s average in the state was $2.52.

“Last month’s jump at the pump was largely driven by refinery issues — caused by arctic weather in Texas,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson. “Other factors were tightening global fuel supplies and continued optimism that the Covid-19 vaccine and stimulus money would help boost fuel demand. Drivers should expect continued volatility at the pump in the coming months as refineries enter maintenance season and prepare to switch to summer gasoline.”

The state’s average is still lower than the national average which is at $2.72.

The most expensive gas in Florida was in West Palm Beach at $2.74 per gallon, while Punta Gorda recorded the least expensive average price per gallon, followed Jacksonville at $2.55 and Orlando at $2.57.

Local gas prices

Alachua $2.637

Bradford $2.659

Clay $2.510

Columbia $2.568

Dixie $2.644

Gilchrist $2.562

Levy $2.677

Marion $2.624

Putnam $2.575

Suwannee $2.657

Union $2.601

Here is a list of the state’s average gas prices across each county.

