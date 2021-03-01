Alachua County officials cut ribbon on Turkey Creek Preserve

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Turkey Creek Preserve is a place for residents to come exercise, explore exotic plants and wildlife.

“There will be no excuse for not getting out your house and going for a really long walk,” City of Alachua Mayor, Gib Coerper said.

The preserve has been in the making for since 2009 and is located in the City of Alachua.

“Primary reason to own the property is to protect water quality,” said director of land conservation and management, Charlie Houder. “It has three quarters a mile of turkey creek, wildlife habitat, there are a number of different habitats on the property.”

Houder said like other preserves, he believes it will be a new go to for residents.

“This is within the city of Alachua but close to the city of Gainesville and we know this is going to be a very popular destination for folks.”

With different loops and trails, county officials say during a pandemic this is the best way to get out of the house and get some fresh air.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the county decided to keep all their preserves open and Houder said he doesn’t regret it.

“There is no safer place for a person to be than to be out here in the fresh air and sunshine,” Houder said. “So, this is a great place to come and exercise.”

The $4 million price tag was funded by a state grant and the wild space public places tax.

Alachua County Commissioner, Ken Cornell, explained that this a great way to put tax dollars to use.

“We know how important nature and preserving our green infrastructure is to the citizens of Alachua County,” said Cornell. “Now they can actually walk on the trails and see what their money has protected.”

The Turkey Creek Preserve is open from 7a.m. to 6 p.m. (Oct.-Mar.) and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. (April-Sept.) and located at 6300 NW 93rd Ave.

