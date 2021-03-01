Advertisement

Clay County deputies warn public about new hostage scam

Investigators are calling it the, “we have your family hostage” scam.
Investigators are calling it the, "we have your family hostage" scam.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Clay county deputies are warning people in north central florida about a new scam.

They say people who are targeted, receive a phone call from what appears to be a family member’s phone number.

After answering, the person will say they are an escaped prisoner and will start to make threats against the family member they supposedly have - demanding a cash transfer from a digital app.

Deputies say hang up immediately and report the crime to law enforcement.

