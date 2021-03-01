Clay County deputies warn public about new hostage scam
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Clay county deputies are warning people in north central florida about a new scam.
Investigators are calling it the, “we have your family hostage” scam.
They say people who are targeted, receive a phone call from what appears to be a family member’s phone number.
After answering, the person will say they are an escaped prisoner and will start to make threats against the family member they supposedly have - demanding a cash transfer from a digital app.
Deputies say hang up immediately and report the crime to law enforcement.
