Clay County deputies warn public about new hostage scam

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Clay county deputies are warning people in north central florida about a new scam.

Investigators are calling it the, “we have your family hostage” scam.

They say people who are targeted, receive a phone call from what appears to be a family member’s phone number.

After answering, the person will say they are an escaped prisoner and will start to make threats against the family member they supposedly have - demanding a cash transfer from a digital app.

Deputies say hang up immediately and report the crime to law enforcement.

