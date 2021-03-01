Deputies investigating suspicious death in Ocklawaha

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a suspicious death in the south- east part of the county.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call around 5pm about a death at Guava Pass Drive in Ocklawaha.

When deputies arrived, they found a body. They are unsure who called in the tip.

