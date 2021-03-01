Advertisement

Deputies investigating suspicious death in Ocklawaha

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a suspicious death in the south- east part of the county.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call around 5pm about a death at Guava Pass Drive in Ocklawaha.

When deputies arrived, they found a body. They are unsure who called in the tip.

