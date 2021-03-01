DeSantis expands COVID vaccine access to those that are ‘extremely vulnerable’

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Floridians who are under 65 can now receive the COVID vaccine.

According to an executive order issued by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, residents that are under 65 who are deemed “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 can now receive the vaccine through advanced registered nurses and pharmacists if physicians determine the individuals to be vulnerable.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

EO_21-46 by Jacqueline Franciulli on Scribd

Under DeSantis’ previous executive order, issued on Dec. 23, hospitals were the only ones allowed to vaccinate anyone that was deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 - not pharmacies or any other healthcare provider.

Florida is “leading the effort to distribute the vaccine to the elderly and vulnerable populations of the state,” said the order.

Just like the previous order issued in December, seniors, long-term facility residents and staff members and health-care workers, who have direct patient contact, can also receive a vaccine at this time.

RELATED STORY: DeSantis: Florida may likely lower COVID vaccination age eligibility ‘sometime in March’

Publix has already included this new measure in its vaccine portal. No word yet on when other pharmacies like Winn Dixie and Walmart will follow suit.

It looks like the @Publix COVID vaccine portal IS updated to book appointments for medically vulnerable under 65 with a doctor’s note! 👏 👏



Let us know what you are seeing!



PORTAL: https://t.co/0KGHCNs7By pic.twitter.com/YscaaXISoG — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) March 1, 2021

The definition of who is extremely vulnerable is left up to the physicians.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.