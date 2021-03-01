Fire destroys RV in Bradford County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was hurt in an RV fire in Bradford County on Monday morning.

Emergency crews from Bradford County Fire Rescue and Starke Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 21000 block of NE CR 200B, near the Lawtey Correctional Institution.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire but the RV was destroyed.

Bradford County Firefighters say one person was treated for minor injuries.

