Gator Softball sweeps Sunday double header

Florida pitching holds opponents scoreless over 15 innings
The Gators Softball team huddles up before their matchup with Louisville Sunday morning.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 6 Florida Gator softball team picked up back-to-back victories in Saturday afternoon’s doubleheader at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium over Louisville and McNeese State.

The Gators scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the third to win 2-0 over the Cardinals.

Cheyenne Lindsey drove in Katie Hoover with an RBI single up the middle. And later in the inning, Charla Echols plated Lindsey on a SAC fly to left field.

Katie Chronister received the start in the first game against Louisville and hurled 6.0 innings of shutouts and posted a career-high eight strikeouts. She extended her streak to 22.0 IP for the season and 25.1 IP dating back to the 2020 season.

Natalie Lugo and Elizabeth Hightower also served as pitcher for the Gators.

In both games, all three pitchers allowed a combined four hits and one walk through 15.0 innings.

Game 2

Against McNeese State, Natalie Lugo posted her best performance of the season. Lugo hurled 5.1 innings and limited the Cowgirls to only a single hit before Hightower entered to pitch in the sixth inning.

Hannah Adams sealed the second victory against McNeese with her second walk-off hit of the season. She tomahawked a fastball at the letters and sent it towering over the fence in right-center to bring the Gators and their fans off their seats and into the air.

The final victory of the day moves Florida to 12-0 on the season.

Avery Goelz hit her first career triple as a Gator against McNeese and also tallied her third multi-hit game of the season against the Cowgirls.

Florida improved to 4-0 all-time against Louisville and McNeese.

Next up for the sixth-ranked Gators is a midweek matchup with New Mexico State at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium Wednesday, March 3, at 6 p.m.

