Gov. DeSantis proposes legislation to combat foreign influence on universities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida universities will face stricter requirements for foreign affairs.

During Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press conference today, he proposed a legislation to combat foreign influences on Florida public institutions.

UF researcher and associate professor, Dr. Lin Yang, was accused of defrauding federal government of 1.1 million dollars to further the interest of the People’s Republic of China.

Gov. DeSantis said he will require stricter vetting and review processes for researchers.

“We will put in place strict vetting and review processes for foreign applicants to important research positions,” Gov. DeSantis said. “Florida has the best public higher education program in the nation according to US News and World Report and that’s proven by the cutting edge research innovation and talent that resides right here in Florida. We must ensure that our research, innovation and talent benefit Florida and benefit our country, not foreign interest like the Chinese communists party.”

He will also require institutions to report gifts of high amounts.

“We will require every public institution of higher education report any gift of 50,000 dollars or more received directly or indirectly by any foreign government or foreign person,” Gov. DeSantis said. “Universities will be required to establish international travel approval and monitoring program with stronger vetting and needed transparency for the review of faculty, researcher, and staff academic travel.”

