Lawsuit names driver who hit, killed University of Florida student Maggie Paxton

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of a University of Florida student killed, while walking on a crosswalk has named the driver who hit her.

The suit names Miguel Figueroa as the driver who hit Maggie Paxton back in December.

On Dec. 9, Paxton was crossing University Avenue at the intersection of Gale Lemerand Drive, when the 18-year-woman student was struck by a BMW and the driver hurried off.

According to her families’ lawyers, the vehicle was eventually found at Best Motor Works on SE 10th Avenue.

The vehicle had blood and damage on the hood of the car, and Figueroa was determined to be the driver.

Figueroa is not currently in custody.

In addition to Paxton, Sophia Lambert’s family has also filed a suit with the same law firm.

Lambert was killed only a month after Paxton.

She was hit by a car that was involved in an accident at the intersection of University Ave and 17th St. Four of her friends, along with the driver of the vehicle, suffered multiple injuries.

Copy of the entire suit filed by Paxton’s father and their attorney is attached below:

