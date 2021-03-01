Local business in Inglis helps fundraise for community groups affected by COVID-19

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A local business in Dixie County stepped up to help groups struggling during the pandemic.

Louis Falco, who owns Scooter Haven, organized an event to raise money for The Lions Club and Inglis Masons’ Service after the Yankeetown Seafood Festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The seafood festival is the groups’ primary fundraiser, and its what they rely on to operate year-round.

Falco stepping up to help was the result of the newly installed healthy community initiative.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.