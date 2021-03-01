Advertisement

Marion County schools selected for nationwide school budget study

Marion County Public Schools were selected to take part in a school funding analysis.
Marion County Public Schools were selected to take part in a school funding analysis.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools was selected to take part in a school funding analysis.

The school system as chosen as one of the seventeen districts nationwide to take part in a project to review how schools are spending public tax dollars.

Marion County schools were chosen by the Comprehensive Center Network. The goal is to compare the costs of various programs and resources schools use for student success.

The program begins next month.

