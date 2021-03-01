Advertisement

LIVE: WH COVID response gives briefing; nearly 4M doses of J&J virus vaccine on way to states

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine are being delivered to U.S. states for injections starting on Tuesday.

The White House said the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go out immediately. J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June, but the distribution would be backloaded.

Though the new shot is easier to administer and requires only one dose, the administration is not altering its distribution plans.

The White House is encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted overwhelmingly Sunday to recommend the vaccine for adults 18 years old and up. It adds to the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that were authorized in December.

How is COVID-19 affecting your county? Safety in schools depends on having safer communities. Proper mask use, keeping 6...

Posted by CDC on Friday, February 26, 2021

LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing