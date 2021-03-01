Advertisement

New York City-sized iceberg breaks off Antarctica

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An iceberg that’s larger than New York City has broken off Antarctica.

Scientists have been anticipating the event for almost a decade.

Cracks in the Brunt Ice Shelf have been forming for years.

But a new chasm called the North Rift started quickly growing in November.

The 490-square-mile chunk finally broke off, not far from a British scientific outpost.

Scientists say it’s a “dynamic situation” and are watching to see what the iceberg will do next.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies bust drug ring after linking stolen University of Florida Police gun to the operation
Deputies bust drug ring after linking stolen University of Florida Police gun to the operation
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research
Suspect arrested in Gainesville shooting that put another man in the hospital
Suspect arrested in Gainesville shooting that put another man in the hospital
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Ocklawaha
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Ocklawaha
This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, Zoom video conference collage captured by The Sacramento Bee,...
Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

Latest News

Several people were forced from their homes and aren't able to return due to flooding.
Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
Texas top utility regulator quits in fallout over blackouts
In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary nominee Miguel Cardona testifies before...
Senate confirms Cardona as Biden’s education secretary
The shooting happened in a hallway at Watson Chapel Junior High School as students were...
15-year-old boy shot, wounded at Arkansas junior high school
perry bill
Sen. Perry files bill to grant full restoration of civil rights to non-violent offenders