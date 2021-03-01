Pilot Company hiring throughout the Southeast, including Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Jobs are coming to Ocala.

According to Pilot Company, they are hiring at several of their travel centers in the Southeast, including in Ocala. There will be 250 positions opened across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina, including 20 positions in Ocala and 90 across Florida.

Open jobs in these locations include full-time and part-time hourly positions in fast food, cashier, deli and facility maintenance.

“We invite those searching for a job in these areas to consider joining our team and helping us keep professional drivers and millions of guests moving at our travel centers across the Southeast,” said Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Company. “Our growing family of brands and network of travel centers offers many opportunities to advance professionally and we are proud to take care of our team members with excellent benefits, training, perks at work, and a positive family-like culture.”

Here is more information from Pilot:

Full-time and part-time team members have access to competitive benefits, including:

Weekly pay

401(k)

Paid time off

Parental leave

Professional development

Wellness programs

Free meal during shifts for hourly store team members

Comprehensive, low-cost medical and dental plans

To apply to open positions* and learn more about the benefits and culture of working at Pilot Company and its family of brands, visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com.

