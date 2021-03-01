The week ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of 3/1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Monday in Alachua Co. to unveil the Turkey Creek Preserve.

The 375 acre preserve is at the 6300 93rd Ave, and the ceremony begins at 10 am.

On Tuesday, a graphic anti-abortion display will appear on the University of Florida’s campus.

The organization “Created Equal” will set up signs and images as part of their anti-abortion movement.

The display will be set up in Turlington Plaza from 10 am to 2:30 pm.

On Wednesday in Columbia Co., the Chamber of Commerce will host a celebration of women event to recognize business leaders in the county.

The event takes place at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds in Lake City beginning at 8 am.

On Thursday, star of the hit show Duck Dynasty Jase Robertson will speak at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Outdoor North Florida annual fundraising banquet.

The event begins at 5:30 pm at Christ Central in Lake City, and be sure to wear your camo.

