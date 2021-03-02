Anonymous donor gives $100k to Habitat for Humanity to build family a home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A member of the United Church of Gainesville donated $100,000 to help Habitat for Humanity build a home for a mother and daughter in need.

The donor asked to remain anonymous and reverend Andy Bachmann said this act of giving is what it means to spread love.

“We believe we are strengthened by this bond to act in christian concern for the welfare of all people and that is exactly what a gift like this does,” Bachmann said. “We at the united church of Gainesville. If we could know who this anonymous donor was, we would love to say thank you, thank you so much for enabling us to be a part of your generous gift.”

If it wasn’t for the donation, Habitat for Humanity’s Scott Winzeler said the Brown family would have to wait longer to start building their home.

“We would be in a fundraising stage to raise the revenue that we need to build our houses,” said Winzeler. “So, this just enables us to serve one more family that much quickly. Their donation is just one example of the many ways that people can give to make affordable housing a reality.”

In 6-7 months this plot behind me will be a brand new home for the Brown family and Kennetha Brown said she couldn’t be more thankful for this act of giving.

“It feels good to know that somebody who reached out and really cared about us enough to even give us $100,000 to build this wonderful house to me is a great opportunity and I’m very grateful,” said Brown.

Brown’s mother has beat cancer twice.

“It’s been a little rocky but she’s made it,” Brown added.

Now, they get to co-sign on a new home and have a stable roof over their head.

“Oh it’s a great feeling,” Brown said. “I mean we always been together, we always going to stay together it’s just a wonderful feeling.”

If she could give a message to the donor, she would encourage them to keep giving.

“Thank you, you’re awesome,” Brown said. “I’m excited and please continue to bless others just like you blessed me.”

She encouraged anyone in need to apply for assistance from Habitat for Humanity, as it has changed her and her mother’s life.

For more information on how to apply Click Here.

