Advertisement

Authorities safely detonate WWII bomb found in middle of English town

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, England (CNN) - A decades-old bomb hiding in an English city was discovered and sent packing with a vengeance.

The World War II-era bomb, determined to be a 2,200-pound German air bomb, was discovered in the city of Exeter. The device was unexploded, so authorities decided to detonate it.

First, however, more than 2,000 homes in a quarter-mile radius had to be evacuate, along with portions of a nearby university.

Once everyone was safely out, it was showtime.

The controlled detonation was a success but did shower the area with debris.

Residents are now slowly being allowed to reenter their properties while the cleanup operation is underway.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UF student 18-year-old Maggie Paxton
Lawsuit names driver who hit, killed University of Florida student Maggie Paxton
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Ocklawaha
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Ocklawaha
University of Florida professor on administrative leave following an investigation into student...
University of Florida professor on administrative leave following investigation into student death
two boys hit last week while biking to school
Mother speaks out after her two boys were hit while biking to school last week

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks the media at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lakewood Ranch...
POLL: Majority of Florida voters approve of DeSantis’ work as governor, would win re-election
Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people,...
‘Mass fatality’ crash in Calif. when semi-truck collides with SUV
The World War II-era bomb was discovered in the city of Exeter, England. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Authorities safely detonate WWII bomb found in middle of English town
This cup is nothing but peanut butter covered in a candy shell flavored like peanut butter.
New Reese’s peanut butter cup is all peanut butter, no chocolate