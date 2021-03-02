Advertisement

Boy Scouts submit reorganization plan to bankruptcy court

On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts.(Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America has submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts.

The plan was filed Monday, even though the BSA remains in intense negotiations with insurers over sexual abuse claims and with the official committee representing abuse victims.

The BSA says the plan demonstrates progress as it works to compensate abuse victims and address finances so it can continue operating.

An attorney for hundreds of former Scouts calls the plan woefully inadequate.

