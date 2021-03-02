Advertisement

Brittany Force all revved up for Gatornationals

Top Fuel driver looking to get season off to a fast start in Gainesville
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 2, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The NHRA is making Gatornationals its season opener the weekend of March 12-14 in Gainesville and drivers like Brittany Force of the Top Fuel division are already in Florida testing their vehicles for what they hope to be a full season.

Force, the daughter of legendary Funny Car driver John Force, is a past season champion herself, having claimed the Top Fuel title in 2017. Force believes that Gainesville is a premier track and a race any driver wants to add to their resume.

“It’s the highlight of my year,” said Force. “Gainesville for me has always been a special one because I grew up at that racetrack.  My sisters and my dad, and it was actually my first win and I’m anxious to get back there with my team and get this season started.”

The NHRA is planning on a 21-race schedule for the 2021 season. Last year’s Gatornationals were originally set for March as usual but were then reset for September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

