GPD: Suspected car thief flees officers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are looking for a man that fled officers early Tuesday morning.

According to GPD, police attempted to pull the suspect over for driving on Newberry road without their headlights on at around 2:30 a.m.. Instead of pulling over, the driver tried to flee.

RELATED STORY: Mother speaks out after her two boys were hit while biking to school last week

In his attempt to escape officers, the man crashed into a retention pond fence off of NW 4th Place and NW 54th Terrace and ran.

Police describe the suspect as a clean-shaven, black man in his 20s with dark hair. Officials tell TV20 there may have been another person with him, as the passenger door was open, and the car is believed to be stolen.

Roughly a dozen officers were on the scene, including a K-9 officer. They say while the suspect has not been found, they don’t believe him to be a threat to the community.

They say the suspect ran into the wooded area and is described to be a black male in his mid-20s with dark hair, no facial hair. Deputies say there may have been another person in the car as the passenger door was open. @WCJB20 https://t.co/JcOWjeBb8r — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) March 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.