GPD: Suspected car thief flees officers

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are looking for a man that fled officers early Tuesday morning.

According to GPD, police attempted to pull the suspect over for driving on Newberry road without their headlights on at around 2:30 a.m.. Instead of pulling over, the driver tried to flee.

In his attempt to escape officers, the man crashed into a retention pond fence off of NW 4th Place and NW 54th Terrace and ran.

Police describe the suspect as a clean-shaven, black man in his 20s with dark hair. Officials tell TV20 there may have been another person with him, as the passenger door was open, and the car is believed to be stolen.

Roughly a dozen officers were on the scene, including a K-9 officer. They say while the suspect has not been found, they don’t believe him to be a threat to the community.

