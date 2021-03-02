Gators wiping the slate clean in spring practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators are roughly one third of the way through spring football practice and hope to apply what they’ve learned to the field in 2021.

One year after not having the benefit of spring ball, head coach Dan Mullen says the players continue to be sharp and focused on improving on last season’s 8-4 record. During the tail end of that season, Florida played a game in eight consecutive weeks and squeezed in five games from Thanksgiving weekend to the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30.

Mullen believes this month-long period will be beneficial for the coaching staff to better evaluate their personnel.

“One thing we missed out on last year is identifying strengths and weaknesses,” said Mullen. “We throw a lot at them to see what they can handle, what they do well, what fits us, and we didn’t get to do that last year.”

Florida is set to open the season Sept. 4 at home versus Florida Atlantic.

