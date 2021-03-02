Advertisement

GHS softball team rallies past Forest, 10-2

Early season matchup of teams with winning records goes the way of the Canes.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Faced with a 2-0 deficit after a half inning of play, the GHS softball team got to work in a hurry and produced a 10-2 win over Forest at home on Monday night. The Hurricanes improved to 5-1 overall and dropped the Wildcats to 4-2.

Parris Wiggs clubed a three-run home run in the bottom of the first to give Gainesville the lead, and the Hurricanes turned it into a big inning. Brianna Boggs added an RBI triple in the first to make the score 4-2, and a fifth run came across on a sacrifice fly.

Addison Joseph also added to the GHS offense, contributing three hits in three at-bats, including an RBI double in the second inning.

Gainesville is off until March 9 when it hosts Buchholz. Forest is right back in action Tuesday at Lake Weir.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research
UF student 18-year-old Maggie Paxton
Lawsuit names driver who hit, killed University of Florida student Maggie Paxton
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Ocklawaha
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Ocklawaha
two boys hit last week while biking to school
Mother speaks out after her two boys were hit while biking to school last week
Suspect arrested in Gainesville shooting that put another man in the hospital
Suspect arrested in Gainesville shooting that put another man in the hospital

Latest News

Canes pick up fifth win of the season
GHS softball over Forest, 10-2
UF campus, Feb. 20
Gators wiping the slate clean in spring practice
Mullen talks team progress
Gator football spring practice
Premier drag race coming up
NHRA Preview