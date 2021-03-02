GHS softball team rallies past Forest, 10-2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Faced with a 2-0 deficit after a half inning of play, the GHS softball team got to work in a hurry and produced a 10-2 win over Forest at home on Monday night. The Hurricanes improved to 5-1 overall and dropped the Wildcats to 4-2.

Parris Wiggs clubed a three-run home run in the bottom of the first to give Gainesville the lead, and the Hurricanes turned it into a big inning. Brianna Boggs added an RBI triple in the first to make the score 4-2, and a fifth run came across on a sacrifice fly.

Addison Joseph also added to the GHS offense, contributing three hits in three at-bats, including an RBI double in the second inning.

Gainesville is off until March 9 when it hosts Buchholz. Forest is right back in action Tuesday at Lake Weir.

