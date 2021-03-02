Advertisement

Greek-inspired pizza shop opens in North Central Florida

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Greek-inspired restaurant is opening up in North Central Florida Friday.

Scuola Pizza’s menu ranges from specialty pizza to classic greek food. In the dining area, a variety of books line the walls along with several maps and posters resembling a classroom as Scuola means school in Greek.

The owner, Bill Sinis, said he got the idea for the place after spending five years in Greece teaching English. He wanted to bring Greek culture to Gainesville.

“It’s proven me right. The last six months here the city has been very gracious to me, the people I’ve worked with, my neighborhood I live in, so it’s just been a good experience for me,” said Sinis. “I always said if I opened up another restaurant I don’t want it to just serving food I want it to be something more than that so I’m bringing out a little bit of me in this restaurant.”

A soft opening took place at the restaurant on Monday to prepare for the grand opening on Friday.

