Heart of Florida Health Center starts offering COVID-19 vaccines for the first time

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be stored at extremely cold temperatures, and the Pfizer vaccine must be used within five days of thawing.(KOTA)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Heart of Florida Health Center has received a limited number of first-dose vaccines.

People 65 years or older, or health care workers can click here to schedule an appointment. First dose appointments are by appointment only but second doses do not need appointments.

Those with appointments are asked to come to the Vaccine Annex Building on the East side of our Main Building located at 2553 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470. And to bring a printed and filled out form to the appointment: 1st Dose | 2nd Dose (Pfizer-BioNTech)

Deputies bust drug ring after linking stolen University of Florida Police gun to the operation
Suspect arrested in Gainesville shooting that put another man in the hospital
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Ocklawaha
