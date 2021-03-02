Heart of Florida Health Center starts offering COVID-19 vaccines for the first time

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Heart of Florida Health Center has received a limited number of first-dose vaccines.

People 65 years or older, or health care workers can click here to schedule an appointment. First dose appointments are by appointment only but second doses do not need appointments.

Those with appointments are asked to come to the Vaccine Annex Building on the East side of our Main Building located at 2553 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470. And to bring a printed and filled out form to the appointment: 1st Dose | 2nd Dose (Pfizer-BioNTech)

