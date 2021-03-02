Intoxicated man arrested after Lake City police say he grabbed a child

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -A day at the pool was ruined when witnesses said Joseph Scheuer grabbed a child out of a pool at the Windsong Apartments Complex.

Saturday afternoon a family was at the complex pool when Scheuer hopped the fence and entered the pool area. He began acting erratically and shouting obscenities. A six-year-old boy was playing in the water when Scheuer reportedly grabbed him and attempted to take the boy’s flotation devices off of his arms.

The child’s dad then intervened and attempted to force him out of the pool area. The father said Scheuer tried to punch him, so he held him down, striking Scheuer in return. When officers arrived the father was on top of the Scheuer keeping him from fleeing.

Scheuer’s nephew, Rocky Miller, arrived just after paramedics. Officers said he was acting disruptive and refused to leave the scene and was then arrested. Scheuer is facing aggravated child abuse, battery, and disorderly intoxication charges. Miller is facing disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence charges.

