Kangaroo escapes farm in small Alabama town

By WBRC staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC/Gray Media) - A kangaroo named Jack is loose in the small town of Winfield, Alabama.

Braxton Basinger works the crew that is transporting the critter to its buyers to Tennessee. While stopping at a farm in Winfield, where they planned to keep the kangaroo until Thursday, Basinger says the marsupial slipped through one of his worker’s hands and escaped.

Basinger said they transport exotic animals regularly, but they have limited experience with kangaroos. He said Tuesday morning that they have eyes on the kangaroo but are waiting for a vet to come out before approaching the animal. Basinger added there had been three prior unsuccessful attempts of recapturing the kangaroo.

Tiffany Perry sent video of the animal traveling down a roadway on Monday. She said the marsupial escaped from a farm near where she works. She tried to help catch him, but it hopped into the woods.

