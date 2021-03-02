Advertisement

POLL: Majority of Florida voters approve of DeSantis’ work as governor, would win re-election

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks the media at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lakewood Ranch...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks the media at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lakewood Ranch Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Mason-Dixon poll finds that that a majority of registered Florida voters support Ron DeSantis’ performance as governor.

The poll that was released on Tuesday shows 52% of the respondents approve of how DeSantis has done his job, with only 42% of the respondents disapproving.

According to the poll, DeSantis’ job approval raised eight points in the last seven months.

RELATED STORY: Gov. DeSantis proposes legislation to combat foreign influence on universities

Although no one has made any run official, this poll shows DeSantis holding a lead on both Nikki Fried, the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and Rep. Charlie Crist, if either of them should run against DeSantis.

DeSantis leads Fried by 51% to 42% and while he holds a 52% to 41% advantage over Crist, with the current governor winning support from independent voters.

Mason-Dixon polled 625 registered Florida voters from Feb. 24 through Feb. 28 through telephone interviews.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UF student 18-year-old Maggie Paxton
Lawsuit names driver who hit, killed University of Florida student Maggie Paxton
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Ocklawaha
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Ocklawaha
University of Florida professor on administrative leave following an investigation into student...
University of Florida professor on administrative leave following investigation into student death
two boys hit last week while biking to school
Mother speaks out after her two boys were hit while biking to school last week

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis will deliver his State of the State Address on Tuesday.
WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers the State of the State Address
Greek-inspired pizza shop opens in North Central Florida
Greek-inspired pizza shop opens in North Central Florida
Gainesville deputies search for driver of stolen car
GPD: Suspected car thief flees officers
Farm Fact: Florida Strawberries
Farm Fact: Florida Strawberries