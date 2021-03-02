POLL: Majority of Florida voters approve of DeSantis’ work as governor, would win re-election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Mason-Dixon poll finds that that a majority of registered Florida voters support Ron DeSantis’ performance as governor.

The poll that was released on Tuesday shows 52% of the respondents approve of how DeSantis has done his job, with only 42% of the respondents disapproving.

According to the poll, DeSantis’ job approval raised eight points in the last seven months.

RELATED STORY: Gov. DeSantis proposes legislation to combat foreign influence on universities

Although no one has made any run official, this poll shows DeSantis holding a lead on both Nikki Fried, the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and Rep. Charlie Crist, if either of them should run against DeSantis.

DeSantis leads Fried by 51% to 42% and while he holds a 52% to 41% advantage over Crist, with the current governor winning support from independent voters.

Mason-Dixon polled 625 registered Florida voters from Feb. 24 through Feb. 28 through telephone interviews.

fl221pollpart1-1 by Jacqueline Franciulli on Scribd

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.