Advertisement

State of the State: Growth, Prosperity, Freedom

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the 123rd time since statehood, Florida lawmakers opened their annual session Tuesday, in what the Senate President called an opening like no other.

For the Governor, his State of the State address was mostly a victory lap.

Florida lawmakers have kept a hands off approach since the pandemic and for 28 and a half minutes, the Governor told them it worked on everything from keeping schools open to allowing people to work.

“We are one of only a handful of states in which a parent has the right to send their child to school in person,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “And our citizens are employed at higher rates than those in the nation as a whole.”

He also attributed the openness to the creation of an influx of new businesses.

“We are one of the top destinations for business relocation,” said DeSantis.

Looking ahead, the Governor again called for record school funding.

“And I just want to make it very clear. I reject and reductions in funding for K-12 education,” said DeSantis.

He also wants a billion over four years to fight climate change.

“It will help our communities adapt to the threats posed by flooding from intensified storms and sea level rise,” said DeSantis.

Legislative leaders said if there’s any federal stimulus money coming, it will be for one time expenses.

“Our priorities should be to reinvigorate this economy, we can do that with one time investments in our shovel ready road projects,” said Senate President Wilton Simpson.

As a rebuke to local governments who fought against not requiring masks, the Governor is proposing limiting local emergency powers.

Democrats argue the Governor isn’t looking out for average Floridians, only his political career.

“He’s no longer focusing on the state of Florida, but he’s focusing on his popularity as he’s getting ready for a Presidential run,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

As the only statewide elected Democrat, Fried is considered a top challenger to the Governor in 2022.

Asked Tuesday, she said she has not announced for Governor, “yet”.

RELATED STORY: FULL SPEECH: DeSantis addresses economy, COVID response and election security in State of the State Address

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UF student 18-year-old Maggie Paxton
Lawsuit names driver who hit, killed University of Florida student Maggie Paxton
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research
University of Florida professor on administrative leave following an investigation into student...
University of Florida professor on administrative leave following investigation into student death
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Ocklawaha
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Ocklawaha
two boys hit last week while biking to school
Mother speaks out after her two boys were hit while biking to school last week

Latest News

Anonymous donor gives $100k to Habitat for Humanity to build family a home
Anonymous donor gives $100k to Habitat for Humanity to build family a home
boil
Newberry neighborhood under Boil Water Notice
An issue plaguing University Avenue is coming to a head. The deaths of two young University of...
Parents of University of Florida students sue after daughters killed in car crashes
wheeler
Gainesville woman embezzles more than $40,000 from non-profit pet rescue
seigmeister
Former NCFL State Attorney arrested in Arizona on federal charges