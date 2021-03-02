Advertisement

University of Florida professor on administrative leave following investigation into student death

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A University of Florida professor is now on administrative leave while an investigation is completed into the death of one of his graduate assistants.

A public records request submitted by multiple news outlets produced a letter outlining the suspension of Dr. Tao Li on February 15th. His graduate assistant Huixiang Chen committed suicide in June 2019, and his friends believed Tao Li had behaved abusively toward him.

UF Spokesperson Steve Orlando says a university investigation is ongoing but could say no more about the timing of the move.

