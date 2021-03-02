University of Florida professor on administrative leave following investigation into student death

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A University of Florida professor is now on administrative leave while an investigation is completed into the death of one of his graduate assistants.

A public records request submitted by multiple news outlets produced a letter outlining the suspension of Dr. Tao Li on February 15th. His graduate assistant Huixiang Chen committed suicide in June 2019, and his friends believed Tao Li had behaved abusively toward him.

RELATED STORY: Memorial to be held in honor of UF graduate student

UF Spokesperson Steve Orlando says a university investigation is ongoing but could say no more about the timing of the move.

RELATED STORY: Lawsuit names driver who hit, killed University of Florida student Maggie Paxton

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.